Hunebedden Centrum

Excavated artefacts and information displays evoking the many stories behind Drenthe's remarkable collection of hunebedden (prehistoric burial chambers) are among the many features of this well-curated information centre. Tucked away in Borger, a little town 17km northwest of Emmen, it makes a good launchpad for guided tours and explorations around the dolmens. One of the largest is right here next to the centre.

The centre is also the starting point for several scenic, themed cycling itineraries ranging from a family-friendly 6km ride to a more challenging 53km (six hours); download route maps online.