Dwingerveld National Park preserves 3700 hectares of the largest wet heathland in Europe. More than 60km of hiking paths and 40km of cycling paths wander amid the bogs, meadows and forest. It’s a starkly beautiful place and very popular on summer weekends. The visitor centre is at the southwest corner of the park outside Ruinen, 7km west of the A28 on the N375. Pick up hiking and cycling maps here before setting off to explore.