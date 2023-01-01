Drents Museum

Painting and applied arts from the late 19th century and early 20th century, and contemporary realism, are the main focus of the art collection at the town museum, at home in a magnificent red-brick mansion built in 1882 for the town governor. Enter via the 18th-century coachhouse, looking up to admire the rooftop statue of a heroic Drenthe warrior, clad in animal skin and wielding a spear and hammer. Temporary exhibitions fill the museum's dazzling-white contemporary wing.