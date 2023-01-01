Drentsche Aa National Landscape takes in a varied 10,000 hectares of ancient farms, deep woods and straggly heath that bursts into purple bloom in late summer. Cycling through this bell-shaped area just northeast of Assen is sublime, and there are maps posted at each knooppunt (numbered marker) to guide you around. National bike route LF14 goes right down the middle.

Several hunebedden (dolmens) can be spotted just north of Gasteren, in the centre of the park, and beside a medieval church at Rolde to the south.