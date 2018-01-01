Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Phetchaburi Day Tour

Named after the town it's located in in Thailand's Ratchaburi province, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is the master of all floating markets, honoring a long tradition of trading food, vegetables, and household goods between residents living along the many canals. Your day trip to the market starts in the morning with pickup from your hotel in Hua Hin or Cha-Am. The early departure ensures you don't miss the floating market at its peak time, as it operates until around 11am.The route takes you along sugarcane plantations and factories, one of the main agricultural resources in Ratchaburi. When you reach the boat pier, hop on a longtail boat with a captain, who navigates the canals with ease and precision, passing plantations and teak houses. You'll arrive right in the heart of the floating market, where mostly women paddle with their merchandise through the waterways, selling fresh fruit and snacks to those interested in getting a taste of Thailand. If you wish, you have the option to join these tradeswomen in a paddling boat and become a part of an ancient piece of Thai market history (own expense to be paid on spot). Souvenir shops selling everything under the sun offer a chance to purchase gifts, T-shirts, or local handicrafts to take home.Next, your driver welcomes you back in the comfort of an air-conditioned vehicle for the drive to Phetchaburi, a former capital of the province and a favorite spot of King Mongkut, the fifth king of the Rama dynasty. His iconic summer palace, Khao Wang (also known as Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park), is located on top of a hill and offers vistas of the region, the river, and the mountains that border Thailand and neighboring Myanmar. Once at the top, your guide points out the palace's mix of architectural influences, from neoclassical elements to Thai and Chinese styles. Leaving nothing but your footprints behind, it's time to head back to your hotel in Hua Hin or Cha-Am, where you will arrive around 6pm.