Welcome to Phetchaburi
Historically, Phetchaburi is a visible timeline of kingdoms that have migrated across Southeast Asia. During the 11th century the Khmer empire settled in, although their control was relatively short-lived. As Khmer power diminished, Phetchaburi became a strategic royal fort during the Thai-based Sukhothai and Ayuthaya kingdoms and in the 17th century it flourished as a trading post between Myanmar (Burma) and Ayuthaya. The town is often referred to as a ‘Living Ayuthaya’ because while the great temples of the former capital were destroyed, smaller but similar ones here live on.
Adventure Rafting Experience at Kaeng Krachan National Park from Hua Hin
Our professional guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Hua Hin around 8:00am and head to Keang Krachan National Park located at Phetchaburi. Upon arrival at the Baan Poompruk Resort, get prepared. You will receive safety instructions and will be equipped with a life jacket. You will then depart in plastic raft for hours of drifting downstream the river of Petchaburi. There are some easy rapids everybody can pass, but the purpose of this descent won't be sensations of speed but rather leisure with superb landscapes of vegetation and the discovery of numerous bird species that can be seen there. After the rafting activity, you will return to the resort for a transfer to Keang Krachan National Park view point. After the view point, you will proceed to a restaurant nearby for a delicious lunch. You will then rest for a while at the national park..Next, your guide will bring you across the bridge of the national park and enjoy the calm and peaceful view of the reservoir with your family or friends before our driver transports you back to your hotel in Hua Hin.
FULL DAY GOLDEN HIGHLIGHT OF PHETCHABURI
Sawasdee! Meet with our Guide at your hotel in Hua Hin for a day discovering Phetchaburi. Arriving at Phetchaburi, we proceed to "Tham Khao Yoi "This cave is located on the hill. Inside the cave, there is a 16 meter declined Buddha image installed along the smaller ones. It was the place where King Rama IV practiced meditation while he was ordained. There are large group of monkeys which you can feed them some fruits from shop surroundings. Then we visit "Tham Khao Luang" this cave is regarded as the largest and the most beautiful cave in Phetchaburi. Apart from beautiful stalactites, the large hole on the ceiling allows the plenty of lights down to the cave floor creates the stunning scene in the cave. After exploring then we alighted for lunch, after lunch we proceed to "PHRA NAKHON KHIRI HISTORICAL PARK" Phetchaburi was most well-known landmark, the locally known as Khao Wang (Palace Hill), is located on the three peaks of 95-meter high verdant hill, in the city. The highest peak is home of Wat Phra Kaew that was meant to be as important as Wat Phra Kaew at The Grand Palace in Bangkok. The central peak is where Phra That Jom Petch situates. The 40-meters-tall white pagoda is installed the Buddha's relics. Then we go to "PHRA RAM RATCHANIWET" Originally called "Ban Puen Palace" this European baroque and art nouveau style palace is situated at Ban Mo on the south of the town. It now becomes Phetchaburi Historic and Arts Museum under the conservation by Thai Royal Army. After that we visit "MARUEKHATHAIYAWAN PALACE" The summer seaside palace, often referred to as "The palace of love and hope" is located midway between Cha-am and Hua Hin. Using golden teakwood from the demolished Hat Chao Samran Palace. Return to your hotel in Hua Hin. END OF SERVICE.
Full Day Black Culture And Floating Market
Pick you up from your hotel and visit Black culture at Khao yoi, Phetburiarriving at the Black culture Khao Yoi is in the North of Phetchaburi. It is always the first stop for tourists who are visiting Phetchaburi. The popular attractions are Khao Yoi Cave, Wat Kuti’s teakwood ordination hall, and Thai Song Dam communitySet for LunchNext we Samphannam Floating market is the biggest floating, covering an area of over 100 rai (16 hectares). The market’s architectural features take their inspiration from several historical sites in Hua Hin that were either built or renovated during the reign of King Rama VI (1910-1925), including the Mrigadayavan Palace and Hua Hin Railway Station..Return to Hua Hin.
Khao Yoi Cave and Smphannam Floating Market in Hua Hin
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel around 8:30am and head to Phetchaburi. Visit a charming historic town sitting astride the main road to Southern Thailand and you will see number of temples with strong connections to the former capital of Ayutthaya. Some Ayutthaya’s mural paintings can be found here. We will spend 1.5 hour in Phetchaburi city before proceed to Khao Yoi Cave.Khao Yoi Cave is located on the hill, inside the cave, there is a 16-meter declined Buddha image installed along the smaller ones. It was the place where King Rama IV practiced meditation while he was ordained. You will see lots of monkeys at the entrance of the cave and you can buy some fruits at the shop nearby to feed them.Lunch will be served at a local restaurant. After lunch, we continue our tour to Sam Phan Nam Floating Market. You can get a ticket near the entrance if you are interested to take a stroll around the whole floating market with train (at your own expense). Wander around the market and see lots of handmade products, clothes, food and handicrafts. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel after you finished shopping and eating delicious local Thai food at the market.
Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Phetchaburi Day Tour
Named after the town it's located in in Thailand's Ratchaburi province, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market is the master of all floating markets, honoring a long tradition of trading food, vegetables, and household goods between residents living along the many canals. Your day trip to the market starts in the morning with pickup from your hotel in Hua Hin or Cha-Am. The early departure ensures you don't miss the floating market at its peak time, as it operates until around 11am.The route takes you along sugarcane plantations and factories, one of the main agricultural resources in Ratchaburi. When you reach the boat pier, hop on a longtail boat with a captain, who navigates the canals with ease and precision, passing plantations and teak houses. You'll arrive right in the heart of the floating market, where mostly women paddle with their merchandise through the waterways, selling fresh fruit and snacks to those interested in getting a taste of Thailand. If you wish, you have the option to join these tradeswomen in a paddling boat and become a part of an ancient piece of Thai market history (own expense to be paid on spot). Souvenir shops selling everything under the sun offer a chance to purchase gifts, T-shirts, or local handicrafts to take home.Next, your driver welcomes you back in the comfort of an air-conditioned vehicle for the drive to Phetchaburi, a former capital of the province and a favorite spot of King Mongkut, the fifth king of the Rama dynasty. His iconic summer palace, Khao Wang (also known as Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park), is located on top of a hill and offers vistas of the region, the river, and the mountains that border Thailand and neighboring Myanmar. Once at the top, your guide points out the palace's mix of architectural influences, from neoclassical elements to Thai and Chinese styles. Leaving nothing but your footprints behind, it's time to head back to your hotel in Hua Hin or Cha-Am, where you will arrive around 6pm.