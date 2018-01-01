Bangkok to Koh Samui Including VIP Coach and High Speed Catamaran

Travel from bustling Khao San Road in Bangkok directly to Koh Samui resort island paradise via coach and high speed catamaran. There are two different departure times offered to suit your needs, an early morning and an overnight transfer. Several stop offs in Hua Hin, Chumphon, on Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Koh Samui is a cosmopolitan melting pot, attracting both budget travelers and wealthiest holidaymakers dropping in for a weekend at one of the many resorts, bungalows or villas on the many white sand beaches of Koh Samui.Meet at Lomprayah office at Khao San Road in Bangkok 1-hour before scheduled departure and ride via air-conditioned coach by road to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon. Switch to the high speed catamaran and cruise to Koh Samui through the Gulf of Thailand with drop-off at Mae Nam Pier or directly at your hotel if you book the drop-off option.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.