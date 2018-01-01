Welcome to Chumphon
While there’s not a lot to do in town while you wait for your ferry, it's not an unpleasant place and the surrounding beaches are alternative sun and sand stops far off the backpacker bandwagon. Beautiful Hat Thung Wua Laen (Fast Running Cow Beach), 15km northeast of town and full of traveller amenities, is the best known and during the week you'll have it mostly to yourself. On weekends it will be rocking.
Top experiences in Chumphon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Chumphon activities
Bangkok to Koh Tao Transfer by VIP Coach and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from bustling Khao San Road in Bangkok directly to Koh Tao diving island via coach and high speed catamaran.There are two different departure times offered for this transfer to suit your needs. Two stop-offs in Hua Hin and Chumphon are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.The island Koh Tao (Turtle Island) is so named because its outline resembles a turtle. It is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and excellent diving spots.Meet at Lomprayah office at Khao San Road in Bangkok 1-hour before scheduled departure and ride via air-conditioned coach by road to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon. Switch to the high speed catamaran and cruise through the Gulf of Thailand to Koh Tao with drop-off at Mae Haad Pier from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Samui to Bangkok Including High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Travel from Koh Samui to the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, via high speed catamaran and coach. There are two different departure times offered for this transfer to suit your needs. Several stop offs on Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, in Chumphon and Hua Hin are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Meet at Na Phra Lan Pier at Mae Nam Beach on Koh Samui 30-minutes before scheduled departure or get a free pickup service from centrally located hotels. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon. Switch to the air-conditioned coach and ride by road to Bangkok with a drop-off directly at Lomprayah office at Khao San Road from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel or to the airport.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Bangkok to Koh Samui Including VIP Coach and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from bustling Khao San Road in Bangkok directly to Koh Samui resort island paradise via coach and high speed catamaran. There are two different departure times offered to suit your needs, an early morning and an overnight transfer. Several stop offs in Hua Hin, Chumphon, on Koh Tao and Koh Phangan are required to pick up/drop off other transferring guests.Koh Samui is a cosmopolitan melting pot, attracting both budget travelers and wealthiest holidaymakers dropping in for a weekend at one of the many resorts, bungalows or villas on the many white sand beaches of Koh Samui.Meet at Lomprayah office at Khao San Road in Bangkok 1-hour before scheduled departure and ride via air-conditioned coach by road to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon. Switch to the high speed catamaran and cruise to Koh Samui through the Gulf of Thailand with drop-off at Mae Nam Pier or directly at your hotel if you book the drop-off option.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Tao to Hua Hin by High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Make your own way to the meeting point at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon with 2 different departure times per day. Switch to air-conditioned coach and ride on the road to Hua Hin without stopovers en route. Get dropped off directly at Lomprayah office in the center of Hua Hin from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Phangan to Hua Hin by High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Make your own way to the meeting point at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon with 2 different departure times per day. Switch to air-conditioned coach and ride on the road to Hua Hin without stopovers en route. Get dropped off directly at Lomprayah office in the center of Hua Hin from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Samui to Hua Hin by High Speed Catamaran and VIP Coach
Get conveniently picked up directly from your hotel on Koh Samui or meet at Na Pralarn Pier at Mae Nam Beach at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by high speed catamaran to Thung Makham Noi Pier in Chumphon with 2 different departure times per day and short stopovers on Koh Phangan and Koh Tao to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to air-conditioned coach and ride directly on the road to Hua Hin. Get dropped off directly at Lomprayah office in the center of Hua Hin from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel.Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.