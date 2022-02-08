Getty Images/iStockphoto

Phayao

One tourist brochure we came across described Phayao (พะเยา) as the 'Vienna of South East Asia'. Although this is just slightly stretching the truth, Phayao is certainly an elegant and attractive town. Its setting on Kwan Phayao, a vast wetland, gives the town a back-to-nature feel that’s utterly lacking in most Thai cities, while the tree-lined streets, temples and traditional wooden houses of ‘downtown’ Phayao provide a pleasing old-school Thai touch.

The little-visited and quiet town is the perfect place to break up your journey to/from Chiang Rai, and can also serve as a bookend to a drive from Chiang Khong.

Explore Phayao

  • K

    Kwan Phayao

    This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…

  • W

    Wat Sri Khom Kham

    Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…

  • P

    Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two ­embracing crabs labelled …

  • W

    Wat Li

    Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang…

  • W

    Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Phayao.

  • See

    Kwan Phayao

    This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…

  • See

    Wat Sri Khom Kham

    Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…

  • See

    Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall

    This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two ­embracing crabs labelled …

  • See

    Wat Li

    Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang…

  • See

    Wat Phra That Jom Thong

    This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Phayao

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.