This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…
Phayao
One tourist brochure we came across described Phayao (พะเยา) as the 'Vienna of South East Asia'. Although this is just slightly stretching the truth, Phayao is certainly an elegant and attractive town. Its setting on Kwan Phayao, a vast wetland, gives the town a back-to-nature feel that’s utterly lacking in most Thai cities, while the tree-lined streets, temples and traditional wooden houses of ‘downtown’ Phayao provide a pleasing old-school Thai touch.
The little-visited and quiet town is the perfect place to break up your journey to/from Chiang Rai, and can also serve as a bookend to a drive from Chiang Khong.
Explore Phayao
- KKwan Phayao
This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…
- WWat Sri Khom Kham
Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…
- PPhayao Cultural Exhibition Hall
This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two embracing crabs labelled …
- WWat Li
Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang…
- WWat Phra That Jom Thong
This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Phayao.
See
Kwan Phayao
This vast body of water is the largest swamp in Northern Thailand and a symbol of Phayao. Although it's naturally occurring, its water level is…
See
Wat Sri Khom Kham
Phayao’s most important temple is thought to date back to 1491, but its present structure was finished in 1923. The immense prayer hall holds the Phra Jao…
See
Phayao Cultural Exhibition Hall
This two-storey museum is packed with artefacts. Standout items include a unique ‘black’ Buddha statue and a fossil of two embracing crabs labelled …
See
Wat Li
Just off the main highway opposite the turn-off to Phayao, this Buddhist temple features a small museum with a decent variety of items from the Chiang…
See
Wat Phra That Jom Thong
This Buddhist temple has an attractive chedi (stupa) and is set on a wooded hilltop 3km from the centre of town.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Phayao
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.