Occupying a narrow sweep along the banks of the Mekong, Nong Khai Province is a beautiful region. Being on the travel route to/from Vientiane, Laos, just a short hop across the river via the Friendship Bridge, it's also one of northeastern Thailand's most popular destinations. The surreal Sala Kaew Ku sculpture park is a must-see on any jaunt through the region, while the towns and temples along the Mekong west of the capital encourage travellers to slow down.