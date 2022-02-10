The best of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village, this is a replica of the simple wooden house where 'Uncle Ho' sometimes…
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Phanom (นครพนม) means 'City of Mountains', but the undulating sugarloaf peaks all lie across the river in Laos, so you'll be admiring rather than climbing them. The views are fantastic, though, especially during a hazy sunrise.
Nakhon Phanom's temples have a distinctive style. This was once an important town in the Lan Xang Empire and, after that, Thai kings sent their best artisans to create new buildings. Later, French colonizers crossed the Mekong and the remnants of this invasion is still evident.
Explore Nakhon Phanom
The best of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village, this is a replica of the simple wooden house where 'Uncle Ho' sometimes…
Museum Juan, as it's also known, is on the riverfront and fills a beautiful restored 1925 mansion with photos of old Nakhon Phanom, many labelled in…
This street market has little in the way of arts and crafts, but there's plenty of souvenirs and, of course, lots of food. The historic buildings give it…
Predating the town, Wak Okat is home to Phra Tiow and Phra Tiam, two sacred wooden Buddha images covered in gold that sit on the highest pedestal in the…
Aiming for the tour bus crowd, there's a tasteful shrine at the centre of this walled complex in Ban Na Chok village, but the fake mountain, souvenir…
This historic temple's bóht (ordination hall) has a lot of flair. It's surrounded by statues of têp (angels) and has a colourful triptych on the back wall…
This is the least visited but most educational of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village. Covering his whole life, it's mostly…
Though this place is much smaller than the Nong Khai aquarium and lacking any Mekong catfish (þlah bèuk) on our last visit, it's still mildly enjoyable to…
The 24m-tall, gold-and-white Phra That Nakhon chedi here resembles the previous chedi built at That Phanom.
