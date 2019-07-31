About 50km northeast of Chiang Mai, hidden away in the emerald jungles above Rte 1317, the pocket-sized village of Ban Mae Kampong has become an offbeat retreat for travellers looking to escape the commercialism of Chiang Mai and rediscover the village way of life. Most visitors are introduced to the area on zipline tours with Flight of the Gibbon, but it's worth coming under your own steam to explore the village and the surrounding jungle.

Perched at an altitude of about 1300m, Ban Mae Kampong is locally famous as a centre for the production of mêeang (pickled tea leaves), and local coffee is sold at many small coffeeshops dotted along the road through the village. The steep road continues through the forest into Chae Son National Park, where you'll find waterfalls, hot springs and cottages in the woods.