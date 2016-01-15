Welcome to Lopburi
One of Thailand's oldest cities, Lopburi developed during the Dvaravati period (6th to 10th centuries), when it was known as Lavo. King Narai (r 1657–88) made Lopburi a second capital, hosting many foreign dignitaries in the town. An array of palaces and temples from the Khmer and Ayuthaya empires still stand, though in various states of decay.
It only takes 24 hours to see Lopburi's main sights, but it's worth staying a second day to explore the countryside. Sunflowers carpet the fields east of town from November to January, needle-like limestone peaks beckon to climbers, and temples such as Wat Khao Chin Lae overlook jaw-dropping vistas.
7-Day Cultural Tour of Thailand from Bangkok: Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai
Day 1: Bangkok-Ayutthaya-Phitsanulok (L,D)Depart from Bangkok at 6:30am for Ayutthaya to tour the remains of the ancient city aboard a classic three-wheel tuk tuk. Next, head to Lopburi to see the famous Monkey Temple and Prang Sam Yot before checking in to your hotel in the city of Phitsanulok. After dinner, clamber aboard a pedal-powered trishaw for an evening ride around the night market.Overnight in PhitsanulokDay 2: Phitsanulok-Sukhothai (B,L,D)In Phitsanulok, visit the Wat Mahathat, a royal temple that’s home to one of the most beautiful Buddha images in the country, before setting out by road for Sukhothai. On arrival, explore the highlights of ancient Sukhothai and visit the Sangkhalok pottery village. End the day by visiting Si Satchanalai, the striking remains of the northern outpost of the historic Sukhothai Kingdom.Overnight in SukhothaiDay 3: Sukhothai-Lampang-Chiang Mai (B,L,D)The day begins with a live presentation on rice cultivation, where you'll get to try your hand at growing rice. Next, set out for Lampang to admire Wat Phra That Lampang Luang, housing the country's only Emerald Buddha other than the one in Bangkok. Finally, drive to Chiang Mai, Thailand's cultural capital, where you'll check in to your hotel and enjoy dinner at a riverside restaurant that doubles as an art gallery.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 4: Chiang Mai (B,L,D)Start the day with an early-morning visit to a nearby temple to give alms to the monks — a common practice in Thailand's Buddhist culture. After breakfast, drive the steep road to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a sacred temple with superb views over the city. Continue to the Talat Warorot, Chiang Mai’s largest market, then ride a rickshaw to Wat Chedi Luang, one of the city's most celebrated temples. In the San Kamphaeng handicraft district, watch artisans practicing ancient Thai arts and crafts, and learn more about the generations-old traditions. For dinner, eat khan toke style, dining off low tables while seated on the floor, as you watch a performance of live music and traditional dance.Overnight in Chiang MaiDay 5: Chiang Mai-Chiang Dao-Thaton (B,L,D)The day begins with a drive to a sustainable elephant camp outside Chiang Mai, where you'll learn how elephants are used in the timber industry and their role in Thai heritage. A side-trip to a nearby orchid farm will give you a stunning impression of just a fraction of Thailand's rich variety of orchids. En-route to your hotel in Thaton, stop to explore the dramatic Chiang Dao cave complex. Overnight in Thaton
Half-Day Ayutthaya City Cultural Bike Tour
This half-day bicycle tour is designed to be fun and educational and is suitable for all abilities. Your guide takes you around Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (the Sacred City of Ayutthaya), the old Siam royal capital from 1350 to 1767.Ayutthaya offered a variety of geographical and economic advantages by the gathering of three rivers, the Chao Phraya, the Pasak, and the Lopburi. From a small fortified island-city, the city grew into a powerful kingdom. In its heyday, Thai culture and commerce flourished, and lots of foreign merchants resided in the capital, including Dutch, Portuguese, French, English and Japanese. Around 1700, with a population reaching 1 million, Ayutthaya was one of the world’s largest cities at that time.During our Ayutthaya bicycle tour you will get a good impression of this once mighty capital of Siam.Our first stop is at Pom Phet or “Diamond Fortress”, one of the sixteen fortresses along the city walls of Ayutthaya. Although partially destroyed, the fort still conveys what must have been ancient travelers first impressions of the Kingdom of Siam.We continue our adventure and cycle through local neighborhoods and pass so-called “Roti Road”. Dozens of vendors offer bags of the colorful “Roti Sai Mai”, one of the most famous Thai desserts in Ayutthaya – threads of twirled palm sugar wrapped in a round unleavened bread.We cycle through the quiet Somdet Phra Srinakarinda Park to Chedi Phra Si Suriyothai, a memorial for the first heroine in Thai history, we make a short photo stop. We then ride further along the river and observe the daily life of the local people living on the river banks.We stop at a Muslim community where they make handicraft woven wind mobiles from palm leaves in the shape of a carp, “Pla Tapian Bai Lan”.The tour then brings us to the world-renowned Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991. Here we see the ruins of the old temples. We stop at Wat Phra Sri Sanphet which was the most important temple of Ayutthaya and situated within the Royal Palace grounds.The next stop is at Wat Mahathat, best known for its photogenic Buddha’s head entwined within the roots of a tree. It is one of the most recognizable images from Thailand and can be found on many post cards and travel books.We continue our ride to “Chao Phrom Market” and walk with our bicycle through the market. This busy market has been around since Ayutthaya was the capital of Siam. It houses a large concentration of amulet shops, food stalls and vendors selling all kinds of wares.We take a ferry back to cross the Pasak river and within a few minutes we are back at our office where the tour ends.During the trip we make regular stops for sightseeing and to provide you with drinking water/soft drink and a Thai snack.
Ayutthaya and River Barge Lunch
In the morning (around 8.30 am), pick up at your hotel and take 1.5 hours driving to Ayutthaya. Start visit at Bang Pa-In Royal Palace, summer palace of the kings of Thailand. Then we will enjoy fantastic Thai lunch on a Rice Barge cruising along the majestic Chao Phraya, "River of Kings". After lunch, we will explore rest on the island framed by three significant rivers: Chao Phraya, Lopburi and Pasak, the historic temples, palaces and remaining architectures of the ancient kingdom of Ayutthaya are one of Thailand’s most precious historical sites. The 715-acre area has been listed the UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991 as it portrays the heydays of one of the largest kingdoms in IndoChina history. You will be lead back to your hotel in Bangkok around 6 PM. by private vehicle. Activities and Experiences: Bang Pa-In Royal Palace: This palace complex is set on a lovely landscaped lake garden that was once an island itself. Abandoned after Ayutthaya fell, it was rebuilt by King Rama V (1868-1910) who commissioned additional buildings in an eclectic style that blends European neoclassical and Victorian architectures with Early Ayutthaya and Chinese palace styles. Lunch on Rice Barge Cruising: Board our converted traditional teak rice barge and drift slowly along the majestic Chao Phraya River and explore Ayutthaya from the eye of river, enjoying en route a beautiful selection of Thai food. Ayutthaya Historical Park: Rest of the day, we will explore Ayutthaya Historical Park such as Wat Yai Chai Mongkol and Wat Mahathat, one of the popular icons of Ayutthaya, located alongside a wall of 'Viharn Lek' (small chapel). The site of the lone Buddha's head entrapped by the roots of an overgrown banyan tree has become a famous - and not to miss - tourist attraction. Responsible Tour: This program will be preserve the historical attractions of UNESCO World Heritage Site.
3-Day Empire of the Khmer Tour from Bangkok
Day 1: Bangkok to Khao Yai (L) Departing Bangkok in the morning your journey for north east will arrive at Saraburi. Here you can visit the Phra Buddha Badh shrine which shelters the prints of the feet of Buddha and the many bells on temples throughout. Proceed to Lopburi, visiting Wat Phra Si Maha, the oldest temple with tallest Prang in Lopburi, before stopping at Phra Prang Sam Yod, a temple with three towers and impressive ornaments. Moving on to Prang Khaek, you will find the oldest monument and Khmer-style Hindu Shrine to be found in Thailand central region. Lunch will be enjoyed at local restaurant before moving on to the National Park of Khao Yai. Along the way you will discover Wat Theppithak with its gigantic Buddha sitting on the hill and home to the fruits of Klang Dong markets. Your accommodation this evening is The Greenery Resort Khao Yai. Overnight: Khao Yai Day 2: Khao Yai to Khorat (B,L) Enjoy breakfast at the hotel before embarking on your drive throughout Khao Yai National Park. Situated on over 1242 miles of mountainous landscape, take in the cascades from Haew Suwat and Klong Kaew and its original suspension bridge made of bamboo. Make various stops en route to capture those picture-perfect opportunities and for lunch, then continue on to Korat, via Si Khiu. Waiting ahead is Phimai Historical Park which protects one of the most important temples from the Khmer Empire. Facing Angkor, Cambodia, the temple marks the end of the ancient Khmer Highway. Your accommodation this evening is the Sima Thani Hotel or similar. Overnight: Khorat Day 3: Khorat to Bangkok (B,L) After breakfast at the hotel you will drive further north east to visit the impressive Khmer temples of Prasat Phnom Rung Historical Park, in the Buriram province. Known for Prasat Hin Pahom Rung, located on the top of the Phanom Rung Mount, it is thought to have been originally built in the 12th century A.D. Now partially restored to its original state, it is neighbored by Prasat Hin Muang Tam, which is believed to have been constructed in the 11th century. Both temples resemble the Angkor ruins of Cambodia. Lunch will be enjoyed at a local restaurant before your return journey to Bangkok begins. You will arrive at your hotel in Bangkok later in the evening.