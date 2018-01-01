Welcome to Chiang Khong
Top experiences in Chiang Khong
Chiang Khong activities
Golden Triangle Tour from Chiang Rai with Mekong River Cruise
Journey back in time to Thailand’s Golden Triangle with this full-day journey down the Mekong River. The day begins with a transfer from your Chiang Rai hotel to the edge of the Mekong River. Prepare to see delights including jungle terrain, hill tribes and ancient temples. Board your boat on the giant Mekong River of the three countries that make up the Triangle - Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. Make a first stop at Chiang Saen, a small town at the convergence of the three countries also known for its numerous ancient temples and ruins. Spend some time exploring the town’s many sites, before paying a visit to a local Hmong Hilltribe Village. Venture down Mekong, sit back and enjoy spectacular views along the Laos countryside from the river. Wrap up your journey at Chiang Khong, a sleepy town famous for the giant Mekong catfish and a popular border crossing between Thailand and Laos before transfer back to Chiang Rai in the late afternoon.
Indochina Discovery
Discover the heart and soul of Indochina on this tour of four very diverse countries. Encounter history, both ancient and modern, and witness the unbelievable splendour of Angkor Wat. Push through hectic city lanes and tap into the pulsing nightlife. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered—so you can choose the activities that interest you. And with other travellers your own age, you can be sure to get down with adventurers that’ll keep up.
Indochina Encompassed
From the vibrant cityscape of Bangkok to Halong Bay's magnificent limestone karsts, this trip encompasses the highlights of Indochina. Marvel at the wonders of Angkor Wat, sail the Mekong, and savour noodles in Hoi An. Shop for souvenirs in Ho Chi Minh City and join the locals sipping coffee at a lakeside café in Hanoi. With hotels, transport, and a number of included activities arranged by our CEOs, this adventure offers up the perfect combination of must-see highlights and free time.
Laos & Thailand on a Shoestring
Take 12 days to uncover this laid-back corner of Southeast Asia. While you're free to choose your own adventure, your accommodation and transportation are included, and our expert CEOs will help you make the most of your time. Wander the tranquil monasteries of Luang Prabang and experience the French colonial influence while sipping coffee at a café. Take a slow boat down the Mekong and admire the limestone karsts surrounding Vang Vieng.
Vietnam, Laos & Thailand on a Shoestring
From the fast-paced nightlife of Bangkok to a slow boat along the Mekong, this trip brings you the best of Southeast Asia on a shoestring. You'll party along the beautiful bay of Vietnam’s Nha Trang in the company of like-minded travellers and channel the French vibe sipping coffee in riverside cafés in Laos. Explore golden temples or hunt down treasures in local markets—the choice is all yours. Best of all, your CEO will take the hassle out of planning, so you're free to soak up the spirit of this amazing region.
Thailand and Laos Adventure
From the energy of Bangkok to the calm of Laos, this trip is a study in contrasts. Visit temples in Chiang Mai then spend the evening exploring the night market. Sail the Mekong into the heart and soul of Laos. An experienced CEO will make sure you get the most of your tour, but will leave plenty of time for you to do your own thing. We utilize many forms of transport—both public and private—to maximize time spent exploring the history and culture of this unforgettable region.