Golden Triangle Tour from Chiang Rai with Mekong River Cruise

Journey back in time to Thailand’s Golden Triangle with this full-day journey down the Mekong River. The day begins with a transfer from your Chiang Rai hotel to the edge of the Mekong River. Prepare to see delights including jungle terrain, hill tribes and ancient temples. Board your boat on the giant Mekong River of the three countries that make up the Triangle - Thailand, Myanmar and Laos. Make a first stop at Chiang Saen, a small town at the convergence of the three countries also known for its numerous ancient temples and ruins. Spend some time exploring the town’s many sites, before paying a visit to a local Hmong Hilltribe Village. Venture down Mekong, sit back and enjoy spectacular views along the Laos countryside from the river. Wrap up your journey at Chiang Khong, a sleepy town famous for the giant Mekong catfish and a popular border crossing between Thailand and Laos before transfer back to Chiang Rai in the late afternoon.