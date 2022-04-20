Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi

Multistorey malls, outdoor shopping precincts and never-ending markets leave no doubt that Siam Square, Pratunam and Phloen Chit combine to form Bangkok's commercial district. The BTS (Skytrain) interchange at Siam has also made this area the centre of modern Bangkok, while only a few blocks away, scruffy Ratchathewi has a lot more in common with provincial Thai cities.

Explore Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi

  • Jim Thompson House

    This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…

  • Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

    This large, modern building in the centre of Bangkok has become one of the more significant players in the city’s contemporary arts scene. As well as its…

  • S

    Suan Pakkad Palace Museum

    An overlooked treasure, Suan Pakkad (literally 'lettuce farm') is a collection of eight traditional wooden Thai houses that was once the residence of…

  • B

    Baan Khrua

    This canalside neighbourhood dates back to the turbulent years at the end of the 18th century, when Cham Muslims from Cambodia and Vietnam fought on the…

  • E

    Erawan Shrine

    Erawan Shrine was originally built in 1956 as something of a last-ditch effort to end a string of misfortunes that occurred during the construction of a…

  • Y

    YELO House

    An art gallery? Vintage-clothing market? Co-working space? Cafe/restaurant? YELO House is so cool, it's hard to pin down what it actually is. So we'll go…

  • S

    Sea Life Ocean World

    More than 400 species of fish, crustaceans and even penguins populate this vast underground facility. Diving with sharks (for a fee) is also an option if…

  • B

    Baiyoke Tower II

    Cheesiness and altitude run in equal parts at Baiyoke Tower II, formerly Bangkok’s tallest building. Ascend through a corridor decked with aliens and…

  • 1

    100 Tonson Gallery

    Housed in a spacious residential villa, and generally regarded as one of the city’s top commercial galleries, 100 Tonson hosts a variety of contemporary…

