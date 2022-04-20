This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…
Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi
Multistorey malls, outdoor shopping precincts and never-ending markets leave no doubt that Siam Square, Pratunam and Phloen Chit combine to form Bangkok's commercial district. The BTS (Skytrain) interchange at Siam has also made this area the centre of modern Bangkok, while only a few blocks away, scruffy Ratchathewi has a lot more in common with provincial Thai cities.
Explore Siam Square, Pratunam, Phloen Chit & Ratchathewi
This jungly compound is the former home of the eponymous American silk entrepreneur and art collector. Born in Delaware in 1906, Thompson briefly served…
This large, modern building in the centre of Bangkok has become one of the more significant players in the city’s contemporary arts scene. As well as its…
An overlooked treasure, Suan Pakkad (literally 'lettuce farm') is a collection of eight traditional wooden Thai houses that was once the residence of…
This canalside neighbourhood dates back to the turbulent years at the end of the 18th century, when Cham Muslims from Cambodia and Vietnam fought on the…
Erawan Shrine was originally built in 1956 as something of a last-ditch effort to end a string of misfortunes that occurred during the construction of a…
An art gallery? Vintage-clothing market? Co-working space? Cafe/restaurant? YELO House is so cool, it's hard to pin down what it actually is. So we'll go…
More than 400 species of fish, crustaceans and even penguins populate this vast underground facility. Diving with sharks (for a fee) is also an option if…
Cheesiness and altitude run in equal parts at Baiyoke Tower II, formerly Bangkok’s tallest building. Ascend through a corridor decked with aliens and…
Housed in a spacious residential villa, and generally regarded as one of the city’s top commercial galleries, 100 Tonson hosts a variety of contemporary…
