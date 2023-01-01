Southeast of Nakhon Pathom city stands this Sukhothai-style standing Buddha designed by Corrado Feroci. At 15.8m it is reportedly among the world's tallest, and it's surrounded by a 400-hectare landscaped park that contains sculptures representing the major stages in the Buddha's life. All Bangkok–Nakhon Pathom buses pass by the access road to the park at Phra Phutthamonthon Sai 4; from there you can walk, hitch or flag down a sŏrng·tăa·ou (passenger pick-up truck) into the park itself.