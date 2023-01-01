Amulet Market

This arcane and fascinating market claims both the footpaths along Th Maha Rat and Th Phra Chan, as well as a dense network of covered market stalls that runs south from Phra Chan Pier. The easiest entry point is clearly marked 'Trok Maha That'. The trade is based around small talismans highly prized by collectors, monks, taxi drivers and people in dangerous professions.

Potential buyers, often already sporting many amulets, can be seen bargaining and flipping through magazines dedicated to the amulets, some of which command astronomical prices. It's a great place to just wander and watch men (because it’s rarely women) looking through magnifying glasses at the tiny amulets, seeking hidden meaning and, if they’re lucky, hidden value.