Sort of a gallery, kind of a coffeeshop, more a cultural centre… It's tough to categorise this old wooden house on Khlong Bang Luang in Thonburi. There's food available on weekends, as well as a free traditional Thai puppet show scheduled for 2pm, but the best excuse to come is simply to soak up the old-world canalside vibe.

Artist's House is most easily accessible via Soi 3, Th Charansanitwong; cross the canal at the bridge by the 7-Eleven, turn left and it's about 100m down.