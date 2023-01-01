Not technically a swimmer, this market claims a riverbank location in Nakhon Pathom province, having originally started out in the early 20th century as a floating market for pomelo and jackfruit growers and traders. As with many tourist attractions geared towards Thais, the main attraction is food, which can be consumed aboard large boats cruising the river (60B, one hour). The kôw lăhm (sticky rice and coconut steamed in bamboo) is reputed to be the best in Thailand.

The easiest way to reach Don Wai Market is to take a minibus (50B, 40 minutes) from beside Central Pinklao in Thonburi.