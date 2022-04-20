Popping up between Italy and Switzerland, the 1704m peak of Monte Generoso has far-reaching views across a patchwork of lakes and mountains. The rack-and…
Lago di Lugano
Spilling over into northern Italy, Lago di Lugano is a sparkling blue expanse at Ticino's southernmost tip, with a real holiday flavour as soon as the weather warms. Less overrun than many of the lakes over the border, it is nevertheless bewitching, whether glimpsed from one of the many trails that wriggle along its shores, from a mountain peak or from the deck of the boats that glide across it.
On clear days, the views are nothing short of riveting, with the pleats of sheer, wooded peaks fading into hazy distance – among them the highest of the high, 1704m Monte Generoso. The villages that cling tightly to its shores and tumble haphazardly down its slopes, such as Gandria, Meride and Morcote, are among Switzerland’s most beguiling, with hidden back alleys, pastel-painted houses and botanical gardens to explore.
Explore Lago di Lugano
- MMonte Generoso
Popping up between Italy and Switzerland, the 1704m peak of Monte Generoso has far-reaching views across a patchwork of lakes and mountains. The rack-and…
- PParco Scherrer
Set in subtropical parkland, Parco Scherrer, 400m west of the boat stop in Morcote, is the dream come true of textile merchant and art enthusiast Hermann…
- MMuseo d'Arte della Svizzera Italiana
The showpiece of Lugano's striking new LAC cultural centre, the MASI zooms in predominantly on 20th-century and contemporary art – from the abstract to…
- MMonte San Giorgio
Rising in a pyramid above Lake Lugano, 1097m Monte San Giorgio has become Ticino’s mountain of myth thanks to its rich stash of Triassic marine-life…
- MMonte Brè
Rising dramatically above Lago di Lugano, the conical peak of Monte Brè (925m) is the trailhead for hiking and mountain-biking trails that afford wide…
- PParco Ciani
This lakefront promenade necklaces the shore of glassy Lago di Lugano, set against a backdrop of rugged mountains. Notice the distinctive profiles of cone…
- CChiesa di Santa Maria degli Angioli
This simple Romanesque church contains two frescos by Bernardino Luini dating from 1529. Covering the entire wall that divides the church in two is a…
- Schokoland
Chomp into some cocoa culture at the Alprose chocolate museum, Schokoland – a sure-fire hit with kids. Whiz through chocolate history, watch the sugary…
- MMuseo dei Fossili
Revamped and expanded by Ticinese starchitect Mario Botta, Meride's Fossil Museum showcases vestiges of the first creatures to inhabit the region –…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lago di Lugano.
See
Monte Generoso
Popping up between Italy and Switzerland, the 1704m peak of Monte Generoso has far-reaching views across a patchwork of lakes and mountains. The rack-and…
See
Parco Scherrer
Set in subtropical parkland, Parco Scherrer, 400m west of the boat stop in Morcote, is the dream come true of textile merchant and art enthusiast Hermann…
See
Museo d'Arte della Svizzera Italiana
The showpiece of Lugano's striking new LAC cultural centre, the MASI zooms in predominantly on 20th-century and contemporary art – from the abstract to…
See
Monte San Giorgio
Rising in a pyramid above Lake Lugano, 1097m Monte San Giorgio has become Ticino’s mountain of myth thanks to its rich stash of Triassic marine-life…
See
Monte Brè
Rising dramatically above Lago di Lugano, the conical peak of Monte Brè (925m) is the trailhead for hiking and mountain-biking trails that afford wide…
See
Parco Ciani
This lakefront promenade necklaces the shore of glassy Lago di Lugano, set against a backdrop of rugged mountains. Notice the distinctive profiles of cone…
See
Chiesa di Santa Maria degli Angioli
This simple Romanesque church contains two frescos by Bernardino Luini dating from 1529. Covering the entire wall that divides the church in two is a…
See
Schokoland
Chomp into some cocoa culture at the Alprose chocolate museum, Schokoland – a sure-fire hit with kids. Whiz through chocolate history, watch the sugary…
See
Museo dei Fossili
Revamped and expanded by Ticinese starchitect Mario Botta, Meride's Fossil Museum showcases vestiges of the first creatures to inhabit the region –…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lago di Lugano
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.