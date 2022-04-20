Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Brienz

If a child had to draw a picture of a fantasy Alpine village, Brienz would probably be it, with its collection of dark-timber chalets sprouting red geraniums, tooting steam train and views across the startlingly turquoise waters of its namesake lake to high mountains and thick forests beyond. The deeply traditional village has a stuck-in-time feel with woodcarving workshops and a lakefront promenade.

Explore Brienz

  • R

    Rothorn Bahn

    This is the only steam-powered cogwheel train still operating in Switzerland, climbing up to Rothorn at 2350m, from where you can set out on hikes or…

  • B

    Ballenberg Open-Air Museum

    For a fascinating insight into the rural Switzerland of yore, visit this open-air museum, set across 80 hectares east of Brienz. Authentically…

  • G

    Giessbachfälle

    Illuminating the fir forest like a spotlight in the dark, the misty Giessbachfälle plummet 500m over 14 rocky ridges. Europe’s oldest funicular, dating to…

  • B

    Brunngasse

    In town, mosey down postcard-perfect Brunngasse, a curving lane dotted with stout wooden chalets, each seemingly trying to outdo its neighbour with window…

  • S

    Schweizer Holzbildhauerei Museum

    Homing in on the tradition of woodcarving in Brienz, this museum contains the prized collection of the Jobin workshop, which has been in business since…

