Kungsholmen

Kungsholmen is Stockholm's quieter achiever. Side streets harbour on-point design stores, former factories house buzzing bars and red-brick blocks lend a Brooklyn vibe. The island's one and only must-see sight is Stadshuset (City Hall), one of Stockholm’s literal and architectural highs. Beyond it, Kungsholmen's appeal is neighbourly, from great places to eat, to kid-friendly parks and long, beautiful waterfront strolls. It's a long way from 'Starvation Island', the nickname Kungsholmen endured during the Industrial Revolution, when putrid factories and lice-infested locals made the place a no-go zone.

Explore Kungsholmen

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kungsholmen.

  • See

    Stadshuset

    The imposing Stadshuset (City Hall) defines the Stockholm skyline, with its blocky silhouette and waterside perch. It looks stern and weighty from afar,…

  • See

    Rålambshovsparken

    In the warmer months, Rålambshovsparken is one of the city’s favourite playgrounds, packed with picnicking Swedes fresh from a dip in the lake. Take a…