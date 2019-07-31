Kungsholmen is Stockholm's quieter achiever. Side streets harbour on-point design stores, former factories house buzzing bars and red-brick blocks lend a Brooklyn vibe. The island's one and only must-see sight is Stadshuset (City Hall), one of Stockholm’s literal and architectural highs. Beyond it, Kungsholmen's appeal is neighbourly, from great places to eat, to kid-friendly parks and long, beautiful waterfront strolls. It's a long way from 'Starvation Island', the nickname Kungsholmen endured during the Industrial Revolution, when putrid factories and lice-infested locals made the place a no-go zone.