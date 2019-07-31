The imposing Stadshuset (City Hall) defines the Stockholm skyline, with its blocky silhouette and waterside perch. It looks stern and weighty from afar,…
Kungsholmen
Kungsholmen is Stockholm's quieter achiever. Side streets harbour on-point design stores, former factories house buzzing bars and red-brick blocks lend a Brooklyn vibe. The island's one and only must-see sight is Stadshuset (City Hall), one of Stockholm’s literal and architectural highs. Beyond it, Kungsholmen's appeal is neighbourly, from great places to eat, to kid-friendly parks and long, beautiful waterfront strolls. It's a long way from 'Starvation Island', the nickname Kungsholmen endured during the Industrial Revolution, when putrid factories and lice-infested locals made the place a no-go zone.
Explore Kungsholmen
- Stadshuset
The imposing Stadshuset (City Hall) defines the Stockholm skyline, with its blocky silhouette and waterside perch. It looks stern and weighty from afar,…
- RRålambshovsparken
In the warmer months, Rålambshovsparken is one of the city’s favourite playgrounds, packed with picnicking Swedes fresh from a dip in the lake. Take a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kungsholmen.
See
Stadshuset
The imposing Stadshuset (City Hall) defines the Stockholm skyline, with its blocky silhouette and waterside perch. It looks stern and weighty from afar,…
See
Rålambshovsparken
In the warmer months, Rålambshovsparken is one of the city’s favourite playgrounds, packed with picnicking Swedes fresh from a dip in the lake. Take a…