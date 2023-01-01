Royal Republic of Ladonia

In 1996 Swedish artist Lars Vilks built two sculptures, the driftwood Nimis and its younger concrete sibling Arx, on a beach in the Kullaberg National Park on the Kulla Peninsula’s northern side. Created without permission, their existence sparked several court cases between Vilks and the county council, not to mention the odd fire and chainsaw attack. Crafty Vilks founded Ladonia at the site, effectively turning his works into protected ‘national monuments’. Consult the website for the scoop.

The best way to get here is by following the directions listed on the Ladonia website.

In 2011 the coronation of Queen Carolyn I took place.

If you are interested in applying for citizenship (as many have been!), check out the website.