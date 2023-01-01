Just north of the transport terminal, the crisp white Dunkers Kulturhus encompasses an interesting town museum (free) and temporary exhibitions (admission varies), plus a concert hall, an urbane cafe and a design-savvy gift shop and school of the arts. The building’s creator, Danish architect Kim Utzon, is the son of Sydney Opera House architect Jørn Utzon.

From here, saunter along Norra Hamnen (North Harbour), where apartments, restaurants and bars meet yachts and preened locals in one rather successful harbour-redevelopment project.