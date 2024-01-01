Tropikariet is a semi-zoo, with a reptile house, an aquarium and exotic furry critters housed in faux-natural habitats. Many people think having an indoor zoo for tropical critters in an artificially tropical place constitutes cruelty to animals, though the owners cite conservation efforts. You be the judge.
Tropikariet
Helsingborg
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.54 MILES
Best known as the Elsinore Castle of Shakespeare's Hamlet, this Unesco World Heritage Site is a vast Renaissance masterpiece topped by baroque green…
17.89 MILES
One of Denmark's most impressive buildings, this gigantic, Dutch Renaissance–styled fortress-palace rises proudly out of photogenic moat-lake Slotsø…
27.14 MILES
Dating from 1843, tasteful Tivoli wins fans with its dreamy whirl of amusement rides, twinkling pavilions, carnival games and open-air stage shows…
26.92 MILES
Escape the capitalist crunch and head to Freetown Christiania, a hash-scented commune straddling the eastern side of Christianshavn. Since its…
26.28 MILES
A 'once upon a time' combo of turrets, gables and moat, the early-17th-century Rosenborg Slot was built in Dutch Renaissance style between 1606 and 1633…
26.06 MILES
Denmark's National Gallery straddles two contrasting, interconnected buildings: a late-19th-century 'palazzo' and a sharply minimalist extension. The…
26.58 MILES
There are few nicer places to be on a sunny day than sitting at an outdoor table at a cafe on the quayside of the Nyhavn canal. The canal was built to…
3.76 MILES
Ingeniously built into a dry dock beside Kronborg Slot, this subterranean museum merits a visit as much for its design as for its informative multimedia…
Nearby Helsingborg attractions
1. Fredriksdal museer och trädgårdar
0.09 MILES
One of Sweden’s best open-air museums, based around an 18th-century manor house (not open to the public), the houses and shops you see here once graced…
0.78 MILES
Dramatic steps and archways lead up from Stortorget to the square tower Kärnan (34m), all that remains of the medieval castle. The castle became Swedish…
0.88 MILES
We think you'll be hard pressed to find an adult who won't also enjoy this dinky collection of toys and games from around the world – there's something to…
0.92 MILES
In the old town, the 15th-century Gothic brick Mariakyrkan has a magnificent interior, including a triptych dating from 1450 and an ornate Renaissance…
0.97 MILES
The mighty Rådhuset was completed in 1897 in neo-Gothic style and contains stained-glass scenes illustrating Helsingborg’s history. It still houses city…
1.01 MILES
Just north of the transport terminal, the crisp white Dunkers Kulturhus encompasses an interesting town museum (free) and temporary exhibitions (admission…
2.39 MILES
About 5km north of Helsingborg, Sofiero is an impressive former royal summer residence and park with wonderful rhododendrons (best seen in full bloom in…
3.54 MILES
Best known as the Elsinore Castle of Shakespeare's Hamlet, this Unesco World Heritage Site is a vast Renaissance masterpiece topped by baroque green…