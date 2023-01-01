Rudolph Tegners Museum & Statuepark

If you wander through this rare patch of lonely, untamed moorland heath, you'll come across a series of 14 classically styled monumental bronze sculptures, appearing as though by magic on hillocks and in clearings. These are the work of Rudolph Tegner (1873–1950) whose museum-mausoleum displays over 250 more of his pieces in a discordant concrete building beside the car park.

Two buses get you reasonably close. From Gilleleje take the 362 to the Museumsvej (Villingerødvej) stop, then walk around 1km east . The last 362 returns from Museumsvej at 6.08pm weekdays, 5.07pm weekends. Bus 342 from Hornbæk passes nearly 2km from the museum; the nearest stops outbound/return are Tangvej/Bentsensvej. Last return services from Bentsensvej are 6.54pm, 8.54pm and 10.57pm daily.