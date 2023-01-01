About 5km west of Helsingør, this picturesque old smithy was founded by Christian IV in 1765 to hammer out cannons for his battleships, and has also served as a copper and textile mill. Admire the thatched roof and waterwheels, and refresh yourself with coffee and cake at the cafe, where you can request the key.

For a guided tour, make contact in advance (40kr per adult, minimum fee 400kr). Hammermøllen is just 200m southwest of Hellebæk train station. Or, if you don’t have a pressing itinerary, the site makes a pleasant destination for a cycle ride.