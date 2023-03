On an industrial estate southwest of Helsingør, Danmarks Tekniske Museum displays innovative technological inventions from the late 19th and early 20th centuries: early gramophones, radios, motor vehicles and aeroplanes. The latter includes a 1906 Danish-built aeroplane that, it’s claimed, was the first plane flown in Europe: it stayed airborne for a full 11 seconds.

The museum is a 25-minute ride away on bus 802, in the direction of Espergærde.