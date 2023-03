The handsome, red-brick Sankt Olai Domkirke is a Gothic cathedral built in 1559 on the site of a 13th-century original. Eclectic features include a remarkable 1579 brass baptismal font and an over-the-top gilded altarpiece which, at 12m tall, is one of Denmark’s largest.

Hanging in the ceiling vault above the small organ of the northeastern chancel is a cannonball that was fired at Helsingør by the British fleet as it passed by, three days before the Battle of Copenhagen (1801).