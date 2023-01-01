M/S Museet for Søfart

Ingeniously built into a dry dock beside Kronborg Slot, this subterranean museum merits a visit as much for its design as for its informative multimedia galleries. These explore Denmark's maritime history and culture in dynamic, contemporary ways. Alongside nautical instruments, sea charts and wartime objects, exhibitions explore themes including the representation of sailors in popular culture, trade and exploitation in Denmark's overseas colonies, and the globe-crossing journeys of modern shipping containers.

Interactive displays can have you inking a sailor's tattoo, testing your navigational skills and even running your own trade company. The museum also houses a contemporary cafe and an excellent gift shop of maritime-themed gifts.