One block north of the cathedral, Helsingør Bymuseum occupies a former sailors’ hospital, built in 1516 by the monks of the adjacent monastery. It contains a hotchpotch of exhibits, from old chemists’ bottles and medieval pottery, to a few hundred dolls. Most interesting is the detailed model of 19th-century Helsingør, and an interesting 15-minute recording about the town’s history (in Danish, Swedish, German and English).

The ticket also allows same-day entrance to two other museums: the memorable Skibsklarerergaarden and the out-of-town fishing-and-farming museum Flynderupgård (accessible by convoluted bus 802).