Skibsklarerergaarden

Meaning 'Shipwreck Garden', this 1580 terraced building has a feel that has remained virtually unchanged for centuries. The ground floor 'Boutik' (admission free) is maintained as a delightful 1820s chandlery/beer shop. Upstairs, the 1780 house interior (ticket required) can be perused by joining a group tour that teaches you masses about the city's role as a customs and ship-provisioning centre pre-1856.

While tours are supposed to run hourly, in fact you'd do best to call ahead. Keep the ticket as it is also valid for the Helsingør Bymuseum.