Fredensborg Slotshave

Fredensborg Slot has around 120 soothing hectares of parkland crossed by an arc of long riding avenues that radiate from the palace. The majority of the park is open year-round without charge, apart from private gardens immediately west of the palace, which are only accessible through daily palace tours in July (tours in English 2.30pm). The park is dotted with commemorative rocks, obelisks and statues, notably in a double circle called Normandsdalen featuring 70 life-sized statues of Norwegian and Faroese folk characters.

These are based upon small wooden dolls of fishermen, farmers, soldiers and servants that were carved by an 18th-century postman. He sent them to King Frederik V, who liked them so much that he had them re-made far larger in sandstone.