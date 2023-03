Arranged around a circular grassy amphitheatre within Fredensborg palace park are 70 folksy carvings depicting Scandinavian workers of assorted 18th-century professions. They were re-made in sandstone on the orders of King Frederik V who had received miniature versions as wooden dolls from Norwegian postman, Jørgen Christensen Garnaas.

It's easy enough to walk past them from Skipperhuset and then continue around past the rear of the palace to emerge in Fredensborg town centre.