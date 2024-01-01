Strolling east from Gilleleje along the coastal footpath, you'll come to a pair of lighthouses. The western one (Vestre Fyr) contains a small museum, but it's worth continuing around 300m further to the second one, if only to grab a drink at the associated restaurant Fyrkroen 1772, which has idyllic views from its terrace.
Fyrhistorik Museum på Nakkehoved
