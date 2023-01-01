While you'd never guess from its name, Krapperups Slott is one of Sweden’s oldest and loveliest estates located 5km south of Mölle. The manor has an exterior inlaid with giant white stars representing the coat of arms of the Gyllenstierna family, who lived here for centuries. It is also home to an exquisite garden. Hour tours of the building (100kr) can be arranged in advance. The grounds also house an art gallery and local museum, a cafe and a small gift shop.

The converted stables play host to the annual Musik i Kullabygden, a week-long music festival spanning folk, jazz, classical and opera.