This magnificent nature reserve occupies the tip of the Kulla Peninsula and houses Scandinavia’s brightest lighthouse, Kullens fyr, the light of which can be seen from 50km away. The reserve offers a dramatic spectacle of plunging cliffs, windswept vegetation and incredible sunsets, and a number of hiking trails crisscross the area, leading to ancient caves, tide pools and secluded swimming spots.

The reserve's website is a good place to get an idea of the available activities.