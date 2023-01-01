At the far end of the royal gardens is Kina Slott, a lavishly decorated Chinese pavilion built by King Adolf Fredrik as a birthday surprise for Queen Lovisa Ulrika in 1753. Restored between 1989 and 1996, it boasts one of the finest rococo chinoiserie interiors in Europe. The admission price includes guided tours, which run at 11am, 1pm and 3pm daily from June to August (fewer in May and September). There’s a cafe on the premises serving good waffles.

On the slope below Kina Slott, the carnivalesque Guards’ Tent was erected in 1781 as quarters for the dragoons of Gustav III, but it’s not really a tent at all (another illusion).