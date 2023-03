Münchenbryggeriet is a dominant feature of Södermalm's coastline – anyone gliding by in a boat or taking in the view is bound to wonder what it is. The name means 'Munich brewing company' – this was once the royal brewery. Since 1971, when brewing operations moved to the suburbs, Münchenbryggeriet has been an event venue and conference centre. The building is a unique landmark, a relic of Stockholm's industrial past.