Evert Taubes Terrass is a tranquil and relaxed spot and one of the best viewpoints in Stockholm, at eye level with lake Mälaren on the quiet island of Riddarholmen, with open sightlines across the water to Stockholm City Hall, Münchenbryggeriet and Södermalm’s coastline. Sunset is the time to come. Taube, the park's namesake, was a beloved composer and troubadour who grew up on the Gothenburg archipelago; he's immortalised in the joyful statue at the corner of the park.