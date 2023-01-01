Stockholms Stadsmuseum

The evocative exhibits here cover Stockholm’s development from fortified port to modern metropolis via plague, fire and good old-fashioned scandal. The museum is housed in a late-17th-century palace designed by Nicodemus Tessin the Elder. Temporary exhibitions are fresh and eclectic, focused on the city's ever-changing shape and spirit. Admission gets you a card good for one year here and at Medeltidsmuseet.

Note that the museum was closed for renovations on our last visit; it was due to reopen in late 2018.