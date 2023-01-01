Founded by a guild of German merchants in the 15th century, Tyska Kyrkan (The German Church) hints at Stockholm's multicultural past and present. The building's iconic spire is visible from all key vantage points across the water and within the Old Town itself. Don't miss the ornate gate embossed in gold, adjacent to the church’s garden. Psalms are still sung to this day by an active German congregation. Check the notice board by the southern portal entrance for the times of services.