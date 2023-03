Located in southwest Södermalm, adjacent to trendy Hornstull, Tantolunden is one of Stockholm's most extensive and varied parks. Its combination of allotments, open expanses, outdoor gym, play area and waterside walks make it a great getaway from the city centre. Although the park becomes a focal point of the city in the summer, with crowds flocking to swim and picnic, locals wind down with relaxing walks here throughout the year.