In the grounds of a former 19th-century spa, this carefully manicured sculpture garden is a thought-provoking and uplifting place to explore. The broadly themed statues purport to illustrate the motives and destiny of humankind, and there are plenty of intriguing sculptures, among them an eye-popping tower of nude figures. Clamber up to the fortified town walls for impressive views across Tortosa's old Jewish quarter.