A five-minute walk southwest of Gratallops, Clos Mogador is one of Priorat's outstanding wineries, founded in 1979 by pioneering French winemaker René Barbier. It's the creator of two aromatic reds, mostly from cariñena and garnatxa grapes, plus a fine white (garnatxa blanca and macabeu). In-depth three-hour tours involve a vehicle jaunt across vineyards followed by a tasting of the three premier wines. Phone or email ahead for bookings and timings.