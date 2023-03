This Modernista beauty, 28km north of Tortosa, is the 1922 work of Gaudí disciple Cèsar Martinell. Its tile-striped, redbrick facade and soaring vaulted interior are well worth admiring, as are its fine olive oils and red and white Terra Alta DO wines. Get the lowdown on audio guide–led tours with two- to four-wine tastings; guided weekend tours run in Spanish, Catalan and, on request, English.