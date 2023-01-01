Castell de Miravet

Southern Catalonia's finest castle was built in the 11th century by the Moors, conquered by the Christians in the 1150s before being given to the Templars, and later taken by Nationalist forces during the civil war. It's a formidable stronghold, with incredibly solid walls, towering above an impossibly pretty village that cascades down the banks of the Ebro. Miravet is 8km southwest of the N420, 70km west of Tarragona.

A path meanders down from beside the castle entrance to the riverside at old Miravet, from where you get the best views.