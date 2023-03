This engaging open-air museum shines a light on the delta’s ecosystems and traditional trades, especially fishing and rice cultivation. The garden’s pathways and wooden boardwalks weave past local flora, birdlife, fishers’ tools and even a llagut, an early 20th-century boat used to haul around 350 sacks of rice at once.

There's also an aquarium offering a glimpse of the freshwater denizens of the delta.

Also here is the park's main information office.