In the former saltworks overlooking Tancada lagoon, this 41-hectare site provides an excellent overview of the delta's importance – delving into avian life as well as key industries like rice-farming and salt production. You can freely wander the site, checking out the salt pans, peering through binoculars at flamingos and other birds, and even trying your hand at punting aboard one of the shallow-hulled boats in the lagoon.