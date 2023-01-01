Catedral de Santa Maria

Built between 1347 and the mid-18th century on the site of a Romanesque predecessor, this Gothic cathedral seizes attention with its many turrets, gargoyles jutting from every eave, and austere adjoining 13th-century cloister.

Visits begin with an eerie underground wander through the cathedral's medieval tunnels, which were used as air-raid shelters during the civil war. Afterwards, you'll get an eyeful of Tortosa's ecclesiastical treasures, including a magnificent 15th-century altarpiece by Jaume Huguet.