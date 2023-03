Combining Modernista and Noucentista styles, this majestic medieval-inspired winery with a dramatic vaulted interior dates from 1919 and was designed by Gaudí's architectural disciple Cèsar Martinell. It's still a working bodega, producing full-bodied Montsant reds and the odd white, rosé and vermouth. Visitors can pop in for free low-key tastings, or for theatrical weekend tours.

Classic guided tours may also be available; call or email ahead.