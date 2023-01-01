Catedral de Tarragona

Crowning the town, Tarragona’s cathedral incorporates both Romanesque and Gothic features, as typified by the main facade. The flower-filled cloister has Gothic vaulting and Romanesque carved capitals, one of which shows rats conducting a cat’s funeral…until the cat comes back to life! Chambers off the cloister display the remains of a Roman temple (unearthed in 2015) and the Museu Diocesà, its collection extending from Roman hairpins to 13th- and 14th-century polychrome Virgin woodcarvings. Don't miss the east nave's 14th-century frescoes.

Detailed audio guides (€2 to €4) are available in six languages. Cathedral rooftop tours (€15) can be booked online.